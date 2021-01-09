Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s traded shares stood at 791,747 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.74, to imply an increase of 15.23% or $0.23 in intraday trading. The SB share’s 52-week high remains $1.75, putting it -0.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.74. The company has a valuation of $177.78 Million, with an average of 372.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 234.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.26, implying a decline of -27.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.45 and $1.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SB has been trading -8.05% off suggested target high and -74.14% from its likely low.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Safe Bulkers, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) shares are +37.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -600% against 0.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before jumping 115.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $50.08 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $53.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $53.25 Million and $45.72 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.9% before jumping 16.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -73.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14% annually.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)’s Major holders

Safe Bulkers, Inc. insiders hold 54.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.38% of the shares at 29.47% float percentage. In total, 80 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.65 Million shares (or 4.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.66 Million shares, or about 2.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $2.74 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,128,708 shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 539.89 Thousand, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about $647.87 Thousand.

