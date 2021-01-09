Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s traded shares stood at 683,804 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.28, to imply a decline of -11.81% or -$8.34 in intraday trading. The OTRK share’s 52-week high remains $83.34, putting it -33.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.55. The company has a valuation of $1.09 Billion, with an average of 252.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 422.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OTRK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) trade information

After registering a -11.81% downside in the last session, Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $70.86 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 12.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.79%, and 9.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.79%. Short interest in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw shorts transact 2.95 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $89.71, implying an increase of 44.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75 and $110 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OTRK has been trading 76.62% off suggested target high and 20.42% from its likely low.

Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ontrak, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) shares are +118.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.13% against 11.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.3% this quarter before jumping 24.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 136.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $29.44 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.82 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.76 Million and $12.34 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 150.4% before jumping 149.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -75.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)’s Major holders

Ontrak, Inc. insiders hold 57.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.33% of the shares at 66.54% float percentage. In total, 165 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 861.64 Thousand shares (or 4.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 597.99 Thousand shares, or about 3.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $35.88 Million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 264,000 shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.17 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 205.62 Thousand, or 1.18% of the shares, all valued at about $12.34 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored