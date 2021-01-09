Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s traded shares stood at 553,587 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.72, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MFGP share’s 52-week high remains $14.72, putting it -157.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.78. The company has a valuation of $1.95 Billion, with an average of 795.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Micro Focus International plc (MFGP), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MFGP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the last session, Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.78- this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.18%, and -7.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.18%. Short interest in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) saw shorts transact 1.79 Million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.37, implying an increase of 28.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.51 and $19.01 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MFGP has been trading 232.34% off suggested target high and -21.15% from its likely low.

Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

MFGP Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Micro Focus International plc has a forward dividend ratio of 1.17, with the share yield ticking at 25.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s Major holders

Micro Focus International plc insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.86% of the shares at 15.87% float percentage. In total, 253 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 34.74 Million shares (or 10.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $111.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Norges Bank Investment Management with 2.11 Million shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2019, these shares were worth $29.65 Million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 22,761,228 shares. This is just over 6.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.45 Million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about $11.12 Million.

