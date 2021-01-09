Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s traded shares stood at 453,480 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.04, to imply a decline of -13.64% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The JT share’s 52-week high remains $13.52, putting it -344.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +21.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.4. The company has a valuation of $64.25 Million, with an average of 285.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 177.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $151.89 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $352.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $89.62 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 69.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -119.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s Major holders

Jianpu Technology Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.56% of the shares at 22.56% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.37 Million shares (or 5.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 1.04 Million shares, or about 4.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.25 Million.

