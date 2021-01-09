Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s traded shares stood at 502,335 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.6, to imply an increase of 1.36% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The JAMF share’s 52-week high remains $51, putting it -51.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.82. The company has a valuation of $3.92 Billion, with an average of 1.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 685.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give JAMF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.22, implying an increase of 34.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JAMF has been trading 63.69% off suggested target high and 25% from its likely low.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 10.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)’s Major holders

Jamf Holding Corp. insiders hold 0.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.65% of the shares at 87.25% float percentage. In total, 137 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 84.86 Million shares (or 72.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.19 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Summit Partners, L.P. with 4.48 Million shares, or about 3.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $168.32 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Mairs & Power Growth Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 2,442,015 shares. This is just over 2.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 770Thousand, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about $28.96 Million.

