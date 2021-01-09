Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s traded shares stood at 507,968 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.72, to imply a decline of -0.08% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The NOAH share’s 52-week high remains $49.78, putting it -2.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.42. The company has a valuation of $3Billion, with an average of 322.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 206.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NOAH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) trade information

After registering a -0.08% downside in the last session, Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.78 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 2.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.9%, and 36.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.9%. Short interest in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw shorts transact 2.23 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.4% annually.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)’s Major holders

Noah Holdings Limited insiders hold 16.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.66% of the shares at 92.75% float percentage. In total, 204 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.02 Million shares (or 26.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $183.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 4.48 Million shares, or about 16.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $116.8 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 431,517 shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 277.73 Thousand, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about $7.31 Million.

