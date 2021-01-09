MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)’s traded shares stood at 457,832 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $84.06, to imply a decline of -0.53% or -$0.45 in intraday trading. The MSM share’s 52-week high remains $87.84, putting it -4.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.93. The company has a valuation of $4.69 Billion, with an average of 551.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 428.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MSM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.05.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) trade information

After registering a -0.53% downside in the last session, MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $85.77 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 1.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.39%, and -0.5% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -0.39%. Short interest in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) saw shorts transact 1.19 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $86.78, implying an increase of 3.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $69 and $98 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MSM has been trading 16.58% off suggested target high and -17.92% from its likely low.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $779.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $847.01 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $786.09 Million and $818.87 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.9% before jumping 3.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.04% annually.

MSM Dividends

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3, with the share yield ticking at 3.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.93%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)’s Major holders

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. insiders hold 2.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.64% of the shares at 93.9% float percentage. In total, 467 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.27 Million shares (or 9.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $269.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.87 Million shares, or about 8.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $244.64 Million.

We also have American Century Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, American Century Mid Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1,573,453 shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 Million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about $99Million.

