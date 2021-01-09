Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares stood at 479,571 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.93, to imply a decline of -2.03% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The SUPV share’s 52-week high remains $3.76, putting it -94.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.28. The company has a valuation of $315.68 Million, with an average of 406.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 450.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV), translating to a mean rating of 3.7. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give SUPV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

After registering a -2.03% downside in the last session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.14 this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 9.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.96%, and -4.93% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -8.96%. Short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) saw shorts transact 387.51 Million shares and set a 0.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.69, implying a decline of -12.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.71 and $2.19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SUPV has been trading 13.47% off suggested target high and -63.21% from its likely low.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Supervielle S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares are -24.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.96% against -18.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.3% this quarter before falling -81.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 229.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $137.94 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $147.38 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.3 Million and $74.56 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 355.3% before jumping 97.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 65.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -13.1% annually.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. has its next earnings report out between August 07 and August 13, 2018. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 2.09% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Grupo Supervielle S.A. insiders hold 21.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.28% of the shares at 5.45% float percentage. In total, 55 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 705.79 Thousand shares (or 1.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 422.53 Thousand shares, or about 0.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $764.79 Thousand.

We also have Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Highland Fds II-Highland Global Allocation Fd holds roughly 188,858 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $341.83 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 138.11 Thousand, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about $263.79 Thousand.

