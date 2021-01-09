Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s traded shares stood at 797,097 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.69, to imply a decline of -3.3% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The GO share’s 52-week high remains $48.87, putting it -26.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.11. The company has a valuation of $3.64 Billion, with an average of 682.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 956.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) trade information

After registering a -3.3% downside in the last session, Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.46 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 6.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.43%, and 1.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.43%. Short interest in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) saw shorts transact 6.87 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.85, implying an increase of 26.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39 and $59 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GO has been trading 52.49% off suggested target high and 0.8% from its likely low.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) shares are -7.02% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.34% against 18%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.5% this quarter before falling -22.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 21.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $784.08 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $785.27 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $655.52 Million and $760.31 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.6% before jumping 3.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.76% annually.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s Major holders

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. insiders hold 9.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.86% of the shares at 104.59% float percentage. In total, 320 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sands Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.2 Million shares (or 8.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $322.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jackson Square Partners, LLC with 7.45 Million shares, or about 7.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $292.8 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (GO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4,623,182 shares. This is just over 4.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $181.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.11 Million, or 4.37% of the shares, all valued at about $161.61 Million.

