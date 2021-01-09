Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s traded shares stood at 649,819 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.8, to imply an increase of 0.78% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The GVA share’s 52-week high remains $34, putting it -0.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.9. The company has a valuation of $1.58 Billion, with an average of 469.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 412.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GVA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) trade information

After registering a 0.78% upside in the last session, Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $34.00 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.54%, and 24.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.54%. Short interest in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) saw shorts transact 4.54 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38, implying an increase of 12.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $38 and $38 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GVA has been trading 12.43% off suggested target high and 12.43% from its likely low.

Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $909.84 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $638.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $892.33 Million and $645.22 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2% before falling -1.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.47% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7% annually.

GVA Dividends

Granite Construction Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 20 and February 28, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Granite Construction Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.52, with the share yield ticking at 1.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.45%.

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)’s Major holders

Granite Construction Incorporated insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.96% of the shares at 98.98% float percentage. In total, 259 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.95 Million shares (or 14.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $122.3 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.02 Million shares, or about 12.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $106.1 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,970,577 shares. This is just over 6.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $73.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.33 Million, or 4.98% of the shares, all valued at about $40.98 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored