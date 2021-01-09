Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s traded shares stood at 527,532 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.12, to imply a decline of -1.25% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The WLL share’s 52-week high remains $28.36, putting it -8.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +99.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $993.9 Million, with an average of 591.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 567.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WLL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31, implying an increase of 18.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WLL has been trading 34% off suggested target high and 3.37% from its likely low.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Whiting Petroleum Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) shares are -50.14% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 98.7% this quarter before jumping 100.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -54.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $189.46 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $192.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $380.6 Million and $244.85 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -50.2% before falling -21.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -26.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -170.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL)’s Major holders

Whiting Petroleum Corporation insiders hold 0.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.41% of the shares at 82.95% float percentage. In total, 190 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Loomis Sayles & Company, LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.52 Million shares (or 9.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $60.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.13 Million shares, or about 8.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $54.03 Million.

We also have Vanguard Fixed Income Securities Fds-High Yield Corporate Fd and Loomis Sayles Bond Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Vanguard Fixed Income Securities Fds-High Yield Corporate Fd holds roughly 1,653,607 shares. This is just over 4.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.14 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.22 Million, or 3.21% of the shares, all valued at about $21.14 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored