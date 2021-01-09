Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s traded shares stood at 615,312 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.09, to imply a decline of -2.57% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The OPRA share’s 52-week high remains $11.49, putting it -26.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.6. The company has a valuation of $1.05 Billion, with an average of 284.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 177.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Opera Limited (OPRA), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OPRA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) trade information

After registering a -2.57% downside in the last session, Opera Limited (OPRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.56- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 4.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.44%, and 2.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.44%. Short interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw shorts transact 815.01 Million shares and set a 4.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.33, implying an increase of 35.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPRA has been trading 43.01% off suggested target high and 32.01% from its likely low.

Opera Limited (OPRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Opera Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Opera Limited (OPRA) shares are -15.6% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -65% this quarter before jumping 171.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -1.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $45.92 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.28 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $129.61 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -64.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 63.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)’s Major holders

Opera Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.32% of the shares at 12.32% float percentage. In total, 51 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.37 Million shares (or 5.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CSat Investment Advisory, L.P. with 121.86 Thousand shares, or about 0.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.19 Million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Parametric International Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Opera Limited (OPRA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 164,868 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 61.8 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $562.38 Thousand.

