Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s traded shares stood at 791,697 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20, to imply an increase of 13.9% or $2.44 in intraday trading. The NBAC share’s 52-week high remains $22.74, putting it -13.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.7. The company has a valuation of $149.2 Million, with an average of 533.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NBAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NBAC)’s Major holders

Newborn Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.38% of the shares at 55.86% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 725Thousand shares (or 9.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with 615Thousand shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $6.14 Million.

We also have Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newborn Acquisition Corp. (NBAC) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30,2020, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd holds roughly 33,225 shares. This is just over 0.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $328.93 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 26.81 Thousand, or 0.36% of the shares, all valued at about $265.42 Thousand.

