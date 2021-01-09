bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s traded shares stood at 844,638 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.54, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The BLUE share’s 52-week high remains $99.36, putting it -104.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +19.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.95. The company has a valuation of $3.22 Billion, with an average of 1Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLUE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$2.9.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

After registering a 0.37% upside in the last session, bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $49.54 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 2.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.18%, and 9.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.18%. Short interest in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw shorts transact 6.95 Million shares and set a 6.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $79.8, implying an increase of 64.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $48 and $146 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLUE has been trading 200.78% off suggested target high and -1.11% from its likely low.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing bluebird bio, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) shares are -24.14% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.98% against 14.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28.2% this quarter before jumping 17.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 482.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $15.85 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10Million and $21.86 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 58.5% before falling -14.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -50.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -34% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

bluebird bio, Inc. insiders hold 0.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.55% of the shares at 98.05% float percentage. In total, 401 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.1 Million shares (or 12.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $436.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 7.21 Million shares, or about 10.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $389.1 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 5,493,866 shares. This is just over 8.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $296.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.34 Million, or 8.04% of the shares, all valued at about $276.07 Million.

