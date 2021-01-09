EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX)’s traded shares stood at 457,006 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.33, to imply a decline of -5.5% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The EMX share’s 52-week high remains $3.81, putting it -14.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.18. The company has a valuation of $281.81 Million, with an average of 364.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 240.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EMX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) trade information

After registering a -5.5% downside in the last session, EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.81- this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 12.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.71%, and 6.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.71%. Short interest in EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX) saw shorts transact 193.76 Million shares and set a 0.8 days time to cover.

EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE:EMX)’s Major holders

EMX Royalty Corporation insiders hold 19.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.47% of the shares at 34.21% float percentage. In total, 32 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Global Strategic Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2Million shares (or 2.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.25 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with 1.67 Million shares, or about 1.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.4 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd holds roughly 1,431,976 shares. This is just over 1.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 Million, or 1.3% of the shares, all valued at about $2.89 Million.

