Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s traded shares stood at 524,522 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.3, to imply a decline of -2.93% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The CANG share’s 52-week high remains $14, putting it -91.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.2. The company has a valuation of $1.1 Billion, with an average of 1.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 256.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Cango Inc. (CANG), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CANG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.15.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

After registering a -2.93% downside in the last session, Cango Inc. (CANG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.02- this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 8.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.29%, and -13.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.29%. Short interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw shorts transact 22.69 Million shares and set a 0.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.6, implying a decline of -9.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.6 and $6.6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CANG has been trading -9.59% off suggested target high and -9.59% from its likely low.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cango Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cango Inc. (CANG) shares are +36.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.33% against 19.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.4% this quarter before jumping 700% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 1.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 19.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.11% annually.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Cango Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.6% of the shares at 32.6% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC China Holding Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.64 Million shares (or 84.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 25.58 Thousand shares, or about 0.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $141.99 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored