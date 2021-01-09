Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s traded shares stood at 421,632 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.22, to imply a decline of -1.2% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The GGAL share’s 52-week high remains $16.89, putting it -105.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.66. The company has a valuation of $2.06 Billion, with an average of 788.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 818.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 5 analyst(s) give GGAL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.55.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

After registering a -1.2% downside in the last session, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.75- this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 6.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.95%, and -5.73% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -5.95%. Short interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw shorts transact 1.57 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.04, implying an increase of 22.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.84 and $17.23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GGAL has been trading 109.61% off suggested target high and -65.45% from its likely low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares are -27.7% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.88% against -18.6%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -50.5% this quarter before falling -45.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 31.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 62.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 189.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GGAL Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.08, with the share yield ticking at 0.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. insiders hold 13.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.74% of the shares at 16.97% float percentage. In total, 133 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.08 Million shares (or 2.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.14 Million shares, or about 0.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $8.22 Million.

We also have iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds roughly 839,742 shares. This is just over 0.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 256.64 Thousand, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about $2.24 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored