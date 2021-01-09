AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s traded shares stood at 628,063 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.4, to imply a decline of -1.75% or -$0.79 in intraday trading. The AER share’s 52-week high remains $64.86, putting it -46.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.42. The company has a valuation of $5.76 Billion, with an average of 1Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AER a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.93.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) trade information

After registering a -1.75% downside in the last session, AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.31 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 6.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.59%, and 5.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.59%. Short interest in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) saw shorts transact 2.45 Million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.5, implying an increase of 20.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AER has been trading 30.63% off suggested target high and 5.86% from its likely low.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AerCap Holdings N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) shares are +54.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -120.76% against -13.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -60.3% this quarter before falling -45.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -9.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.02 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.02 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.26 Billion and $1.24 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.8% before falling -17.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 23.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.5% annually.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)’s Major holders

AerCap Holdings N.V. insiders hold 3.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.07% of the shares at 102.42% float percentage. In total, 495 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AllianceBernstein, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.95 Million shares (or 8.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $275.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Eagle Capital Management LLC with 8.15 Million shares, or about 6.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $205.26 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Selected Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fd holds roughly 5,043,500 shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $125.23 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.7 Million, or 3.57% of the shares, all valued at about $116.58 Million.

