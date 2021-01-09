BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s traded shares stood at 631,905 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $52.61, to imply a decline of -4.26% or -$2.34 in intraday trading. The BTAI share’s 52-week high remains $71.5, putting it -35.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.25. The company has a valuation of $1.28 Billion, with an average of 889.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 481.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BTAI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.95.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) trade information

After registering a -4.26% downside in the last session, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $55.00 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 4.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.87%, and 14.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.87%. Short interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) saw shorts transact 3.19 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $116, implying an increase of 120.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68 and $185 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTAI has been trading 251.64% off suggested target high and 29.25% from its likely low.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -53% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s Major holders

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 39.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.92% of the shares at 89.56% float percentage. In total, 157 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.93 Million shares (or 7.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.29 Million shares, or about 5.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $56.1 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTAI) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 1,220,747 shares. This is just over 5.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $53.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 748.95 Thousand, or 3.07% of the shares, all valued at about $32.95 Million.

