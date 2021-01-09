PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s traded shares stood at 863,928 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $103.97, to imply a decline of -1.45% or -$1.53 in intraday trading. The PVH share’s 52-week high remains $107.87, putting it -3.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $28.4. The company has a valuation of $7.39 Billion, with an average of 1.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PVH Corp. (PVH), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PVH a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

After registering a -1.45% downside in the last session, PVH Corp. (PVH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $107.8 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 3.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.74%, and 13.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.74%. Short interest in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) saw shorts transact 2.31 Million shares and set a 1.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $98.95, implying a decline of -4.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $87 and $122 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PVH has been trading 17.34% off suggested target high and -16.32% from its likely low.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PVH Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PVH Corp. (PVH) shares are +134.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -120.65% against -21.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -116.5% this quarter before jumping 135.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -27.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $2.12 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.96 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.6 Billion and $1.36 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.5% before jumping 44.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -40.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -5.46% annually.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)’s Major holders

PVH Corp. insiders hold 0.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.77% of the shares at 101.27% float percentage. In total, 521 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.8 Million shares (or 12.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $524.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.41 Million shares, or about 10.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $442.07 Million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PVH Corp. (PVH) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 2,252,085 shares. This is just over 3.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $131.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.02 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $120.45 Million.

