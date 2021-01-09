LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s traded shares stood at 499,832 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.78, to imply a decline of -1.56% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The LPTH share’s 52-week high remains $4.98, putting it -31.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $98.69 Million, with an average of 273.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 352.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LPTH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

After registering a -1.56% downside in the last session, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.10- this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 7.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.57%, and 23.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.57%. Short interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw shorts transact 134.43 Million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.88, implying an increase of 2.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPTH has been trading 5.82% off suggested target high and -0.79% from its likely low.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LightPath Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) shares are +18.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 133.33% against -0.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -66.7% this quarter before falling -33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 9.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 130.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

LightPath Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 29.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.16% of the shares at 34.18% float percentage. In total, 43 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 5.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royce & Associates LP with 1.27 Million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.06 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 852,135 shares. This is just over 3.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 789.78 Thousand, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about $1.9 Million.

