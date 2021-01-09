Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s traded shares stood at 117,161 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.49, to imply a decline of -0.26% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The FWONK share’s 52-week high remains $48.95, putting it -17.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.31. The company has a valuation of $9.27 Billion, with an average of 923.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 830.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Formula One Group (FWONK), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FWONK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the last session, Formula One Group (FWONK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $42.49 this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 2.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.61%, and -5.19% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -2.61%. Short interest in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) saw shorts transact 7.45 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.38, implying an increase of 14.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $41 and $53 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FWONK has been trading 27.74% off suggested target high and -1.18% from its likely low.

Formula One Group (FWONK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $600.8 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $271Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $523Million and $39Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.9% before jumping 594.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -122.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)’s Major holders

Formula One Group insiders hold 2.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.16% of the shares at 99.1% float percentage. In total, 459 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.97 Million shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $615.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with 16.61 Million shares, or about 8.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $602.36 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Formula One Group (FWONK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5,274,377 shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $191.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.5 Million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about $163.07 Million.

