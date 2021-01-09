China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)’s traded shares stood at 435,634 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.82, to imply an increase of 0.53% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CCRC share’s 52-week high remains $10.99, putting it -187.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.32. The company has a valuation of $70.02 Million, with an average of 294.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 353.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCRC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) trade information

After registering a 0.53% upside in the last session, China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.98- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 4.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.41%, and -23.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.41%. Short interest in China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw shorts transact 28.76 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -18.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)’s Major holders

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. insiders hold 34.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.22% of the shares at 0.33% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 27.71 Thousand shares (or 0.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $116.64 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 11.41 Thousand shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $48.04 Thousand.

