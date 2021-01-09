Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s traded shares stood at 651,769 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6, to imply an increase of 1.69% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The UBX share’s 52-week high remains $15.44, putting it -157.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.72. The company has a valuation of $317.48 Million, with an average of 839.49 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 745.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UBX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

After registering a 1.69% upside in the last session, Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.28- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.5%, and -4.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.5%. Short interest in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) saw shorts transact 3.23 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UBX has been trading 100% off suggested target high and -33.33% from its likely low.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 30.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. insiders hold 11.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.5% of the shares at 64.06% float percentage. In total, 112 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.85 Million shares (or 9.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.8 Million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.16 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2,094,314 shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.02 Million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about $3.53 Million.

