Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s traded shares stood at 529,703 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $57.39, to imply an increase of 4.71% or $2.58 in intraday trading. The APLS share’s 52-week high remains $58.47, putting it -1.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.85. The company has a valuation of $4.35 Billion, with an average of 481.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 670.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APLS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.81.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

After registering a 4.71% upside in the last session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $58.47 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.33%, and 9.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.33%. Short interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) saw shorts transact 8.44 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.5, implying an increase of 12.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $104 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APLS has been trading 81.22% off suggested target high and -45.98% from its likely low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -108.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.8% annually.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 21.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.85% of the shares at 105.1% float percentage. In total, 236 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.45 Million shares (or 13.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $315.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.98 Million shares, or about 7.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $180.42 Million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 2,475,313 shares. This is just over 3.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.91 Million, or 2.53% of the shares, all valued at about $90.24 Million.

