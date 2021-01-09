OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s traded shares stood at 444,583 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.99, to imply a decline of -2% or -$1 in intraday trading. The OMF share’s 52-week high remains $51.23, putting it -4.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.21. The company has a valuation of $6.58 Billion, with an average of 524.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 669.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OMF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.94.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) trade information

After registering a -2% downside in the last session, OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.23 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 4.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.72%, and 23.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.72%. Short interest in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) saw shorts transact 2.92 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.36, implying an increase of 4.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $63 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OMF has been trading 28.6% off suggested target high and -14.27% from its likely low.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OneMain Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) shares are +122.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.62% against -4.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -1% this quarter before jumping 409.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 5.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $870.45 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $829.72 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $855Million and $851Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.8% before falling -2.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 90.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.77% annually.

OMF Dividends

OneMain Holdings, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 12, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.44, with the share yield ticking at 6.88% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)’s Major holders

OneMain Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 3.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.88% of the shares at 99.14% float percentage. In total, 350 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 43.58 Million shares (or 32.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.36 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 11.55 Million shares, or about 8.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $360.9 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,061,897 shares. This is just over 1.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.43 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 Million, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about $70.6 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored