Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s traded shares stood at 461,612 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.87, to imply a decline of -0.14% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The ALLO share’s 52-week high remains $55, putting it -97.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.43. The company has a valuation of $3.91 Billion, with an average of 843.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 854.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALLO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.56.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) trade information

After registering a -0.14% downside in the last session, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.55 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 2.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.42%, and -5.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.42%. Short interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) saw shorts transact 11.27 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.36, implying an increase of 77.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLO has been trading 151.17% off suggested target high and 11.23% from its likely low.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -4.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1% annually.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s Major holders

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 35.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.5% of the shares at 95.71% float percentage. In total, 243 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.72 Million shares (or 13.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $705.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 12.62 Million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $475.82 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 13,228,399 shares. This is just over 9.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $498.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.77 Million, or 2.69% of the shares, all valued at about $142.19 Million.

