Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s traded shares stood at 640,226 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.83, to imply a decline of -1.78% or -$0.83 in intraday trading. The AGIO share’s 52-week high remains $56.75, putting it -23.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.77. The company has a valuation of $3.17 Billion, with an average of 671.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 843.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AGIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) trade information

After registering a -1.78% downside in the last session, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.97 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 4.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.77%, and 24.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.77%. Short interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) saw shorts transact 5.43 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.2, implying an increase of 40.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGIO has been trading 74.56% off suggested target high and 9.1% from its likely low.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) shares are -13.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 30.76% against 8.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.9% this quarter before falling -118.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 69.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $40.17 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.11 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.44 Million and $87.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.3% before falling -45.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -34% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s Major holders

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 11.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.34% of the shares at 104.14% float percentage. In total, 313 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.91 Million shares (or 11.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $276.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.51 Million shares, or about 7.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $192.79 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund holds roughly 6,435,516 shares. This is just over 9.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $257.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.17 Million, or 4.57% of the shares, all valued at about $110.83 Million.

