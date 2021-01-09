GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s traded shares stood at 535,263 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.63, to imply an increase of 0.24% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GNMK share’s 52-week high remains $20.88, putting it -25.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.36. The company has a valuation of $1.19 Billion, with an average of 688.78 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 878.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNMK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) trade information

After registering a 0.24% upside in the last session, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.58 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 5.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.9%, and 23.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.9%. Short interest in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw shorts transact 6.86 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.6, implying an increase of 23.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNMK has been trading 38.3% off suggested target high and -9.8% from its likely low.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) shares are -4.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.51% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 88.2% this quarter before jumping 91.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 90.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $45.87 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.2 Million and $38.74 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 68.7% before jumping 22.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)’s Major holders

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. insiders hold 4.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.73% of the shares at 103.16% float percentage. In total, 224 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.66 Million shares (or 14.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $151.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.36 Million shares, or about 7.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $76.12 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port holds roughly 3,042,775 shares. This is just over 4.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.68 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2Million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about $26.74 Million.

