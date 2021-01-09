National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s traded shares stood at 374,384 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.19, to imply an increase of 0.31% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The EYE share’s 52-week high remains $51.53, putting it -2.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.7. The company has a valuation of $4.07 Billion, with an average of 502.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 576.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EYE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) trade information

After registering a 0.31% upside in the last session, National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.53 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 2.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.82%, and 14.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.82%. Short interest in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) saw shorts transact 7.68 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.75, implying a decline of -0.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42 and $54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EYE has been trading 7.59% off suggested target high and -16.32% from its likely low.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing National Vision Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) shares are +74.15% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.33% against 8.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 18.2% this quarter before jumping 21.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -2.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $472.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $524.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $401.76 Million and $469.7 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.7% before jumping 11.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 34.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.1% annually.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s Major holders

National Vision Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 119.02% of the shares at 120.17% float percentage. In total, 253 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.95 Million shares (or 9.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $304.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 7.84 Million shares, or about 9.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $299.74 Million.

We also have Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 2,958,722 shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $119.33 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.54 Million, or 3.13% of the shares, all valued at about $97.11 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored