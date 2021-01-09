Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BCLI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.5, implying an increase of 395.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCLI has been trading 450.66% off suggested target high and 340.53% from its likely low.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -9.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -52.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 19.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.78% of the shares at 28.39% float percentage. In total, 107 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.87 Million shares (or 5.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.2 Million shares, or about 3.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $20.34 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 656,526 shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 635.99 Thousand, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about $3.51 Million.

