Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s traded shares stood at 476,397 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.31, to imply an increase of 8.62% or $0.58 in intraday trading. The JNCE share’s 52-week high remains $11.72, putting it -60.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $291.31 Million, with an average of 281.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 344.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give JNCE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) trade information

After registering a 8.62% upside in the last session, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.35- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.43%, and 5.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.43%. Short interest in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) saw shorts transact 1.37 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.88, implying an increase of 35.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, JNCE has been trading 105.2% off suggested target high and -24.76% from its likely low.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) shares are +23.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -233.13% against 16.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 91.2% this quarter before jumping 47.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -85% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 297.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Major holders

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 23.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.38% of the shares at 82.46% float percentage. In total, 146 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TRV GP II, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.23 Million shares (or 25.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $83.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TRV GP III, LLC with 3.05 Million shares, or about 7.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $24.88 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 534,758 shares. This is just over 1.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 364.51 Thousand, or 0.91% of the shares, all valued at about $2.61 Million.

