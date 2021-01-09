Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s traded shares stood at 881,316 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 8.69% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The MTP share’s 52-week high remains $7.07, putting it -214.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.862. The company has a valuation of $25.69 Million, with an average of 665.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 471.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Midatech Pharma plc (MTP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MTP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) trade information

After registering a 8.69% upside in the last session, Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.30- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.32%, and 24.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.32%. Short interest in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) saw shorts transact 117.24 Million shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1574.74, implying an increase of 69888.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1574.74 and $1574.74 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MTP has been trading 69888.44% off suggested target high and 69888.44% from its likely low.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s Major holders

Midatech Pharma plc insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.07% of the shares at 3.08% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 151.8 Thousand shares (or 1.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $274.76 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 58.63 Thousand shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $106.12 Thousand.

