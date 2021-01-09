Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)’s traded shares stood at 675,273 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.03, to imply an increase of 0.18% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BPYU share’s 52-week high remains $20.09, putting it -17.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.15. The company has a valuation of $666.38 Million, with an average of 2.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 697.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BPYU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) trade information

After registering a 0.18% upside in the last session, Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.69 this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 3.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.99%, and 8.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.99%. Short interest in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) saw shorts transact 14.26 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22, implying an increase of 29.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BPYU has been trading 29.18% off suggested target high and 29.18% from its likely low.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 75.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -74.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BPYU Dividends

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 26 and March 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.33, with the share yield ticking at 7.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.59%.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)’s Major holders

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. insiders hold 0.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.86% of the shares at 109.82% float percentage. In total, 227 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.38 Million shares (or 8.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $41.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with 3.04 Million shares, or about 7.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $37.16 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,177,697 shares. This is just over 3.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 Million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about $17.04 Million.

