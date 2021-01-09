PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s traded shares stood at 606,570 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $67.58, to imply a decline of -1.94% or -$1.34 in intraday trading. The PTCT share’s 52-week high remains $70.71, putting it -4.63% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.79. The company has a valuation of $4.61 Billion, with an average of 533.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 461.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PTCT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.95.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) trade information

After registering a -1.94% downside in the last session, PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $70.82 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 4.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.73%, and 5.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.73%. Short interest in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) saw shorts transact 4.91 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $63.83, implying a decline of -5.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PTCT has been trading 33.18% off suggested target high and -30.45% from its likely low.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PTC Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) shares are +22.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -58.08% against 16.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.7% this quarter before jumping 30.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 21.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $107.46 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $95.67 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $96.46 Million and $68.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.4% before jumping 40.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -55.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -9.51% annually.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)’s Major holders

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 2.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.46% of the shares at 109.65% float percentage. In total, 289 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.13 Million shares (or 14.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $473.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 9.47 Million shares, or about 13.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $442.85 Million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 3,557,068 shares. This is just over 5.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $185.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.34 Million, or 3.42% of the shares, all valued at about $146.11 Million.

