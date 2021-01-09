Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s traded shares stood at 570,941 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.07, to imply a decline of -2.77% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The SC share’s 52-week high remains $27.21, putting it -29.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.74. The company has a valuation of $6.45 Billion, with an average of 806.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 629.07 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) trade information

After registering a -2.77% downside in the last session, Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.68 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 7.1% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.31%, and -7.95% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.31%. Short interest in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) saw shorts transact 4.54 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.87, implying an increase of 13.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SC has been trading 47.13% off suggested target high and -5.08% from its likely low.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) shares are +20.19% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -20.28% against -4.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 132.6% this quarter before jumping 8400% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 2.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $2.05 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.04 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.01 Billion and $2.03 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.1% before jumping 0.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 12.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.9% annually.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)’s Major holders

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. insiders hold 80.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.01% of the shares at 117.09% float percentage. In total, 218 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Banco Santander, S.A. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 245.59 Million shares (or 80.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.47 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Windacre Partnership LLC with 14.03 Million shares, or about 4.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $255.14 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 9,382,708 shares. This is just over 3.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $190.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 Million, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about $44.31 Million.

