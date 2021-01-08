Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s traded shares stood at 3,586,592 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.4, to imply a decline of -1.3% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The IVR share’s 52-week high remains $18.3, putting it -438.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $620.3 Million, with an average of 6.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give IVR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) trade information

After registering a -1.3% downside in the latest session, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.47- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 2.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.59%, and -0.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.59%. Short interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) saw shorts transact 46.9 Million shares and set a 6.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying a decline of -11.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.75 and $3.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IVR has been trading -4.41% off suggested target high and -19.12% from its likely low.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares are +9.87% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -702.6% against -18.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -88.9% this quarter before jumping 100.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -64.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $29.16 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.79 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $192.78 Million and $186.7 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -84.9% before falling -81.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 26.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 334.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.7% annually.

IVR Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.32, with the share yield ticking at 9.47% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 17.15%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s Major holders

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.84% of the shares at 53.99% float percentage. In total, 260 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 31.27 Million shares (or 17.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.34 Million shares, or about 7.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $38.86 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 11,524,368 shares. This is just over 6.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.62 Million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about $15.33 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored