Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s traded shares stood at 5,306,253 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.59, to imply an increase of 0.73% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The WBA share’s 52-week high remains $54.88, putting it -20.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.36. The company has a valuation of $39.46 Billion, with an average of 8.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give WBA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 19 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

After registering a 0.73% upside in the latest session, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.71 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 1.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.03%, and 9.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.03%. Short interest in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) saw shorts transact 16.96 Million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.33, implying a decline of -7.15% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $33 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WBA has been trading 9.67% off suggested target high and -27.62% from its likely low.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) shares are +16.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 0.84% against 12.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -19.7% this quarter before jumping 49.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $36.36 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $36.54 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $35.82 Billion and $34.35 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.5% before jumping 6.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -33.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -88% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.99% annually.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 31 and April 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.87, with the share yield ticking at 4.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.71%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. insiders hold 17.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.84% of the shares at 71.11% float percentage. In total, 1556 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 58.71 Million shares (or 6.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.11 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 54.29 Million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.95 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 20,682,247 shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $742.91 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.75 Million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about $529.99 Million.

