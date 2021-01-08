Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s traded shares stood at 6,104,425 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.43, to imply an increase of 10.85% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The TOPS share’s 52-week high remains $24.5, putting it -1613.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.95. The company has a valuation of $56.96 Million, with an average of 3.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TOPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

After registering a 10.85% upside in the last session, Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.49 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.17%, and -4.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.18%. Short interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw shorts transact 2.09 Million shares and set a 0.67 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 599.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TOPS has been trading 599.3% off suggested target high and 599.3% from its likely low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -52.96% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 13.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Top Ships Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.8% of the shares at 0.8% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Squarepoint Ops LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 204.33 Thousand shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $220.68 Thousand.

