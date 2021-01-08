TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares stood at 1,506,436 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.81, to imply an increase of 7.1% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The GLG share’s 52-week high remains $4.02, putting it -122.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.2. The company has a valuation of $128.05 Million, with an average of 447.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 520.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GLG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

After registering a 7.1% upside in the latest session, TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.9 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 3.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.72%, and 7.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.72%. Short interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) saw shorts transact 187.44 Million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60, implying an increase of 3214.92% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $60 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLG has been trading 3214.92% off suggested target high and 3214.92% from its likely low.

TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -76.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 11.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.38% of the shares at 0.42% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 66.27 Thousand shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $168.33 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 60.67 Thousand shares, or about 0.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $154.09 Thousand.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TD Holdings, Inc. (GLG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 63,369 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.51 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38.57 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $83.69 Thousand.

