Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s traded shares stood at 7,052,426 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3, to imply an increase of 6.76% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The TAOP share’s 52-week high remains $15, putting it -400% down since that peak but still an impressive +38% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.86. The company has a valuation of $22.97 Million, with an average of 238.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 205.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Taoping Inc. (TAOP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TAOP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

After registering a 6.76% upside in the last session, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.20- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 28.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.39%, and -2.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.63%. Short interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) saw shorts transact 34.12 Million shares and set a 0.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12, implying an increase of 300% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TAOP has been trading 300% off suggested target high and 300% from its likely low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -310.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23% annually.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Taoping Inc. insiders hold 39.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.64% of the shares at 2.7% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Symmetry Peak Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 123.2 Thousand shares (or 1.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $325.25 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 734 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.94 Thousand.

