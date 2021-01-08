Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares stood at 2,994,575 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $94.56, to imply an increase of 4% or $3.64 in intraday trading. The RUN share’s 52-week high remains $95.9, putting it -1.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.84. The company has a valuation of $18.79 Billion, with an average of 5.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sunrun Inc. (RUN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RUN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.11.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

After registering a 4% upside in the latest session, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $95.19 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 0.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 36.24%, and 54.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.24%. Short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw shorts transact 20.81 Million shares and set a 3.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $70.27, implying a decline of -25.69% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $43 and $94.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RUN has been trading -0.06% off suggested target high and -54.53% from its likely low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunrun Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are +226.7% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -80.95% against 11.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 10% this quarter before jumping 134.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $305.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $333.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $243.94 Million and $210.73 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.3% before jumping 58.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.53% annually.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc. insiders hold 3.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.24% of the shares at 75.69% float percentage. In total, 428 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 29.77 Million shares (or 15.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.29 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.18 Million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.4 Billion.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology and Fidelity Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology holds roughly 7,180,345 shares. This is just over 3.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $460.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.61 Million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about $295.61 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored