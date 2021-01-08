Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s traded shares stood at 5,656,597 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.72. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $241.56, to imply an increase of 0.87% or $2.08 in intraday trading. The SQ share’s 52-week high remains $246.49, putting it -2.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +86.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.33. The company has a valuation of $109.11 Billion, with an average of 10.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Square, Inc. (SQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 44 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SQ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 24 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) trade information

After registering a 0.87% upside in the latest session, Square, Inc. (SQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $246.4 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 1.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.69%, and 14.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.69%. Short interest in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) saw shorts transact 28.69 Million shares and set a 3.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $223.03, implying a decline of -7.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $140 and $300 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SQ has been trading 24.19% off suggested target high and -42.04% from its likely low.

Square, Inc. (SQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Square, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Square, Inc. (SQ) shares are +85.08% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.75% against 7.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.7% this quarter before jumping 1100% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 312.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 31 analysts is $3.02 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 27 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.94 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $620.68 Million and $1.38 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 386.4% before jumping 112.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 950% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 39.49% annually.

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s Major holders

Square, Inc. insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.72% of the shares at 78.49% float percentage. In total, 1332 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 35.1 Million shares (or 9.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.71 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.17 Million shares, or about 6.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.77 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Square, Inc. (SQ) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10,414,386 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.69 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.79 Million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about $941.63 Million.

