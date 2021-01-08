SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s traded shares stood at 1,556,194 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.29, to imply an increase of 12.17% or $0.14 in intraday trading. The SGRP share’s 52-week high remains $1.55, putting it -20.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $27.23 Million, with an average of 835.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 202.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SGRP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) trade information

After registering a 12.17% upside in the last session, SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.55 this Thursday, Dec 31, jumping 16.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.07%, and 31.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.17%. Short interest in SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw shorts transact 13.8 Million shares and set a 0.07 days time to cover.

SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 252.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)’s Major holders

SPAR Group, Inc. insiders hold 61.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.82% of the shares at 15.29% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RBF Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 894.09 Thousand shares (or 4.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $680.4 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 143.04 Thousand shares, or about 0.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $108.85 Thousand.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 143,038 shares. This is just over 0.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $134.46 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80.43 Thousand, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about $61.2 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored