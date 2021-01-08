AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s traded shares stood at 1,934,586 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.07, to imply an increase of 10.11% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The AIM share’s 52-week high remains $7.11, putting it -243.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.6. The company has a valuation of $84.22 Million, with an average of 1.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AIM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) trade information

After registering a 10.11% upside in the last session, AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.08- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.7%, and 10.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.64%. Short interest in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) saw shorts transact 2.46 Million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.33, implying an increase of 205.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIM has been trading 262.32% off suggested target high and 141.55% from its likely low.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AIM ImmunoTech Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) shares are -22.47% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.2% this quarter before jumping 59.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 235.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $350Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $150Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50Million and $330Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 600% before falling -54.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s Major holders

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. insiders hold 1.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.68% of the shares at 6.78% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 805.42 Thousand shares (or 1.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 502.69 Thousand shares, or about 1.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.08 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 388,055 shares. This is just over 0.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $834.32 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 155.44 Thousand, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about $286Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored