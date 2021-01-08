Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s traded shares stood at 1,273,106 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.72, to imply an increase of 9.24% or $1.16 in intraday trading. The STNG share’s 52-week high remains $38.33, putting it -179.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.28. The company has a valuation of $804.46 Million, with an average of 1.45 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give STNG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.75.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) trade information

After registering a 9.24% upside in the latest session, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.53 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 0.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.38%, and 11.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.38%. Short interest in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) saw shorts transact 5.99 Million shares and set a 4.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.31, implying an increase of 40.74% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STNG has been trading 191.55% off suggested target high and -19.83% from its likely low.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Scorpio Tankers Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares are -0.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 347.87% against 0.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -426.1% this quarter before falling -87.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 32% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $156.43 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $206.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $221.62 Million and $237.72 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -29.4% before falling -13.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -18.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 82.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

STNG Dividends

Scorpio Tankers Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 3.55% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.65%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s Major holders

Scorpio Tankers Inc. insiders hold 20.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.44% of the shares at 55.79% float percentage. In total, 214 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.78 Million shares (or 4.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.75 Million shares, or about 4.69% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $30.47 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,179,478 shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 500.77 Thousand, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about $5.78 Million.

