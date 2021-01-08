Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares stood at 1,596,306 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.68, to imply a decline of -1.76% or -$1.3 in intraday trading. The RCL share’s 52-week high remains $135.32, putting it -86.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.25. The company has a valuation of $17.22 Billion, with an average of 4.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RCL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$5.2.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

After registering a -1.76% downside in the latest session, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $75.49 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 3.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.7%, and -12.27% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -2.7%. Short interest in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) saw shorts transact 15.65 Million shares and set a 2.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.75, implying a decline of -5.41% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $46 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCL has been trading 37.59% off suggested target high and -36.71% from its likely low.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Royal Caribbean Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares are +57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -291.93% against -23.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -466.2% this quarter before falling -233.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -79.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $45.54 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $222.98 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.52 Billion and $2.03 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -98.2% before falling -89% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 21.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 4.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Group insiders hold 16.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.42% of the shares at 73.37% float percentage. In total, 822 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 19.61 Million shares (or 8.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.16 Million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.24 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 13,799,758 shares. This is just over 6.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $893.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.01 Million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about $389.25 Million.

