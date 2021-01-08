Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s traded shares stood at 1,228,938 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.66, to imply an increase of 10.67% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The RCON share’s 52-week high remains $5.55, putting it -234.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $11.96 Million, with an average of 978.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RCON a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

After registering a 10.67% upside in the last session, Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.72 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 30.71%, and 23.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.93%. Short interest in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) saw shorts transact 613.79 Million shares and set a 468.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 502.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RCON has been trading 502.41% off suggested target high and 502.41% from its likely low.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 35.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Recon Technology, Ltd. insiders hold 41.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.47% of the shares at 2.49% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 45.75 Thousand shares (or 0.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.78 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 35.45 Thousand shares, or about 0.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $33.14 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored