Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s traded shares stood at 1,485,099 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.98, to imply an increase of 6.43% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The OCC share’s 52-week high remains $4.62, putting it -55.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.05. The company has a valuation of $22.53 Million, with an average of 14.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Optical Cable Corporation (OCC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OCC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) trade information

After registering a 6.43% upside in the last session, Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.04- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.05%, and -1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.15%. Short interest in Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) saw shorts transact 9.74 Million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 168.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCC has been trading 168.46% off suggested target high and 168.46% from its likely low.

Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s Major holders

Optical Cable Corporation insiders hold 36.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.93% of the shares at 21.78% float percentage. In total, 22 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 431.89 Thousand shares (or 5.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 165.22 Thousand shares, or about 2.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $510.54 Thousand.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 147,559 shares. This is just over 1.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $393.98 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 101.49 Thousand, or 1.35% of the shares, all valued at about $313.6 Thousand.

