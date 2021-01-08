Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s traded shares stood at 2,485,418 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $211.23, to imply an increase of 3.57% or $7.29 in intraday trading. The SE share’s 52-week high remains $213.6, putting it -1.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +83.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.61. The company has a valuation of $108.24 Billion, with an average of 3.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sea Limited (SE), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

After registering a 3.57% upside in the latest session, Sea Limited (SE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $213.6 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.52%, and 2.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.52%. Short interest in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw shorts transact 22.11 Million shares and set a 6.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $201.67, implying a decline of -4.53% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $101 and $251 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SE has been trading 18.83% off suggested target high and -52.18% from its likely low.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.9 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.77 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $909.09 Million and $913.92 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 108.5% before jumping 93.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -65.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -18% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Sea Limited insiders hold 2.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.2% of the shares at 72.77% float percentage. In total, 712 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 27.36 Million shares (or 41.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.21 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sands Capital Management, LLC with 25.68 Million shares, or about 38.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.96 Billion.

We also have Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sea Limited (SE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Europacific Growth Fund holds roughly 15,976,392 shares. This is just over 24.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.46 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.5 Million, or 8.34% of the shares, all valued at about $847.1 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored